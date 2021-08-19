Bend City Council Ratifies Emergency Declaration Prohibiting Fireworks Use Through December 1

The Bend City Council has ratified a local emergency declaration prohibiting the use of all fireworks within Bend city limits through December 1, 2021. The emergency declaration identifies ongoing drought conditions and extreme fire risk as the need for this additional fire prevention measure. The prohibition on fireworks use was supported by Council during its August 4 meeting as a way to preserve public safety and mitigate fire risk until the Council is able to consider a permanent prohibition on the sale and use of fireworks in Bend later this year.

Under the emergency declaration, use of any fireworks is a class A civil infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $750. The City is asking for the community’s support in keeping Bend safe by complying with the ban on the use of fireworks through December 1. Community members can report the use of fireworks via email at fireworks@bendoregon.gov. Use of fireworks posing an immediate risk to people or property are emergencies and should be reported by calling 911. Response to all 911 calls for service are based on priority.

During the August 4 City Council meeting, a majority of the Council indicated support for a permanent prohibition on the sale and use of fireworks in Bend. Councilors directed staff to draft Bend Municipal Code amendments prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks. Those proposed amendments will be presented to Council during a work session later this year, before a formal vote on the issue.

