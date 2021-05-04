Bend Endurance Academy Announces Summer Nordic Programs for Collegiate Level & U18 Athletes

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Endurance Academy)

College Nordic Athletes — immerse yourself in one of the premier summer training grounds in the United States with the Bend Endurance Academy! Bend, Oregon has long been known to be an ideal training area for the serious Nordic skier and we’re looking forward to a productive start of your annual training year. The Bend Endurance Academy aims to create a summer training program that bridges the gap between seasons for college athletes while delivering high quality, consistent training.

The snowpack in Central Oregon is looking spectacular this year, so it is looking like we will be skiing in June! The Nordic center at Mt. Bachelor will continue to be groomed through May so we can still come early for some late season snow. After that, it will be months of crust cruising and trail running up to the Three Sisters. We will also incorporate miles of roller skiing through the gorgeous roads up to Mt. Bachelor and around the Cascade Wilderness that is big on views and low on repetition.

Through our knowledgeable coaching and open communication with your current coaches, we hope to create a training environment that heightens athlete’s skills/fitness and deliver you back to your respective programs in the fall ready to hit the ground running. Our summer training program will offer you all the physical skills needed to succeed at a collegiate level, but emphasize the mental training needed to become more resilient and versatile Nordic skiers.

Jordan Fields, BEA Nordic Alumni, stated that, “My best memories from my time in Bend were the people I met. I spent time getting to know the high school athletes and their families. I came out of the program with a non-extractive mindset while truly appreciating the depth of community and advocating for everyone spending time outdoors.”

We understand that the success of the program does not just lie in the amazing venue. We are excited to offer you a premier coaching staff along with their extensive skiing experience. At the Bend Endurance Academy, we value a consistent and well-rounded coaching staff that can offer athletes a variety of coaching techniques. Each coach brings something new and valuable to the table so they can instill an ethos of hard work, motivation and care for the community and environment.

One of our head coaches is Reitlet Hodgert, a Bend native who was a successful competitive skier on a collegiate level but has recently transitioned to the world of coaching four years ago. As of 2017, Hodgert has been coaching BEA’s collegiate and junior programs, and has spent the last few years coaching under Maria Stuber at the college of St. Scholastica.

Our other head coach is Zane Fields, a Vermont native, who discovered the value of Bend through BEA’s summer Nordic training back in 2015 and spent the next three summer training here. After graduating from Colby College in 2019, Fields spent a year training with the U.S. Biathlon team and competed for the U.S. Ski Team in the U23 World Championships in 2020.

This ten-week training program starts on June 1, 2021 and ends on August 14, 2021. Each week will consist of five days of unique and structured training that will help hone your mental and physical skills in preparation for the 2022 Nordic season. For more information and online enrollment, please visit bendenduranceacademy.org/nordic-team or contact our coaches at Reitler@bendenduranceacademy.org and/or Zane@bendenduranceacademy.org.

Our summer 2021 Nordic programs do not end there! Our U18 Summer Nordic program is available for the eager and motivated skier who is looking to immerse themselves in a summer training and conditioning program in a fun and supportive environment. Our coaches will be the same as our collegiate programs and both will be designed to hone each athlete’s physical and mental fitness in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season. The program starts on June 12, 2021 and ends on August 14, 2021. For more information and online enrollment, please see the information above.

About Bend Endurance Academy:

The Bend Endurance Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Central Oregon with a mission to promote healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. We emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth and community responsibility.

Founded in 2009, the Bend Endurance Academy currently features development programs for youth and juniors in rock climbing, cycling and Nordic skiing. In 2019, more than 900 people participated in our programs and participants ranged in age from four-74 years of age.

The Academy operates in the Deschutes National Forest under a Special Use Permit from the U.S. Forest Service and in partnership with the Bend Rock Gym, Meissner Nordic and many local businesses.

For more information, visit bendenduranceacademy.org.

Mission:

The Bend Endurance Academy promotes healthy living through active, outdoor experiences. All programs offered emphasize teamwork, inclusion, personal growth and community responsibility.

Vision:

A world with active, inspired and more engaged people.

Donate:

Donating money to the Academy is a great way to support our mission and vision. Our programs charge tuition but we do not turn children away because of what they can afford. We run a very lean company with low overhead and use our resources efficiently. Business sponsorships, fundraisers and events are important for our success, but it is still individual donors — our families — who give the most!

Individuals: Individuals may make tax-deductible donations because we are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We also accept gear donations like bicycles, skis and other sport equipment that we use as loaners or provide to kids in need.

Businesses: Businesses may sponsor the Academy, our vans, uniforms or one of our events.

bendenduranceacademy.org • 541-904-5048 • info@bendenduranceacademy.org