Bend Outdoor Movies are Back: Event Supports Healing Reins

(Movie poster images | Courtesy of Bend Outdoor Movies)
Cascade Relays, Flip Flop Sounds and Hand in Hand Productions bring you the best drive-in outdoor movie experience with a large LED video wall and a guaranteed fun, safe, socially-distanced evening out for the entire family. We’ll host a number of outdoor movie nights, at various locations, throughout the summer. Check out bendoutdoormovies.com for upcoming films and dates.
Event Details for this Friday, June 18 (Saturday cancelled)
Location: Healing Reins Pasture, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend 97702
- Food and snacks available for purchase
- Bring cash/card for Deschutes Beer, Avid Cider, 7 Peaks hard seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages
- Gates open at 3:30p
- All proceeds will support Healing Reins’ 2021-2022 second indoor arena build and new on-site mental health clinic.
- Ticket purchase: healingreins.org/events/carpool-cinema-campaigns
- Price: $35 per movie donation / $55 for both movies
- Gates open at 3:30p
- 4:30-6:15pm – SPIRIT: Stallion of the Cimarron
- 7:30-9:30pm – JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle
CANCELLED — Saturday, June 19, 2021