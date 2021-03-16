Bend Park & Recreation District Opens New Trail Connection to Shevlin Park

(Map | Courtesy of Bend Park & Recreation District)

In time for the change of season, there’s a new trail section open that connects Discovery Park to Shevlin Park on Bend’s westside. The Bend Park & Recreation District’s new section of the Outback Trail passes through 30 acres of undeveloped land west of Discovery Park that will soon be transferred to BPRD and preserved as open space.

The Outback Trail enables trail users to use parking at Discovery Park to access the more than 22 miles of trails within Shevlin Park. Trail users are asked to stay on the trail, keep all dogs on a leash and be on the lookout for construction vehicles and equipment in the active construction zone.

“The new Outback Trail is ready for use at a great time when the benefits of spending time outdoors have never been greater,” said Henry Stroud, park district trail planner. “This trail connection greatly enhances safer, non-motorized access to Shevlin Park from Bend’s west side allowing trail users to avoid the stress of riding on or along Skyliners Road.”

The open space area surrounding the trail is owned by NWX2 LLC, a private development company that is developing Discovery West, a large residential and commercial development.

The Outback Trail can be accessed directly from Discovery Park, and features the Women of Discovery mural in the undercrossing beneath the Skyline Ranch Road bridge. Women of Discovery was painted by local artist Douglas Robertson and was commissioned by NWX2 LLC in coordination with BPRD. The trail currently has a gravel surface and will be relocated and replaced by a permanent asphalt trail as future phases of Discovery West are developed.

Parking for Shevlin Park Tree Farm access

The new Outback Trail provides established parking for accessing other trail sections too. Deschutes County recently closed a small roadside parking area located near the Shevlin Park Tree Farm Trailhead.

“This informal parking area was closed due to traffic safety concerns and we ask trail users to respect the county’s closure. BPRD will continue to consider options for how to best plan for parking amenities whenever possible,” added Stroud.

Curbside parking is available at Discovery Park along NW Discovery Park Drive and NW Crossing Drive/NW Crosby Drive. Parking is also possible at Phil’s Trailhead located in the Deschutes National Forest. Trail users are advised to use extreme caution if crossing Skyliners Road to and from Phil’s Trailhead.

