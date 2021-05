(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

U.S. Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Laura Duquela, shown at right in the photo above, is from Miami and supervises Quartermaster 3rd Class Sophia Puentes, who is from Bend. In the photo, they are clearing barrel procedures during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) on May 14. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet.

