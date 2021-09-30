BendBroadband Offers Faster Internet in La Pine

BendBroadband has upgraded to an all-fiber internet network in La Pine, Oregon — which means faster internet speeds and bigger bandwidth. But as TDS completes its conversion to the new platform, action is required by customers to avoid losing service.

With cutting-edge fiber technology, La Pine customers can enjoy up to 1Gig internet speed and a better online experience. In addition to faster internet, La Pine residents can order TDS TV+ and phone services.

The coaxial network that has served La Pine will be shut down as the new fiber-optic technology comes online. Customers must go to shop.bendbroadband.com to place an order installing new fiber equipment at their location. There are no installation or conversion costs, and customers have received multiple communications notifying them of the upgrades. With a deadline of Oct. 31 approaching, customers should place their order as soon as possible to avoid the risk of getting disconnected.

The upgrades in La Pine are part of a multi-year improvement project taking place in Central Oregon and across the country. According to BroadbandNow.com, only 32 percent of the United States has access to fiber internet, putting La Pine among a select number of communities with access.

“This investment in La Pine is part of our commitment to provide customers with world-class services,” TDS Telecom Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Andrew Petersen said. “We appreciate everyone’s help to schedule their equipment installations so we can finish this exciting project.”

For more information and to complete the installation process, visit shop.bendbroadband.com .