BendFilm & Saving Grace of Central Oregon to Co-produce Short Documentary to Debut at Power of Film Fundraiser June 4

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

BendFilm will debut a short documentary created in collaboration with Saving Grace of Central Oregon at BendFilm’s fifth annual Power of Film fundraiser on Friday, June 4. The documentary will highlight the life-affirming work of Saving Grace in offering safety, hope and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

“The art form of film has a unique power to serve as a uniting force as well as one that leaves people inspired to affect real and lasting change which is in essence BendFilm’s core principle,” commented BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby. “We want to help Saving Grace tell their incredibly important story in an accessible and ultimately uplifting way. Although the funds raised through this virtual event will directly benefit BendFilm and the Tin Pan’s recovery from the pandemic, we want our donors to know that their support of our mission to use film for positive change has rippling effects throughout the community,” added Looby.

“Saving Grace is honored to be partnering with Bend Film for their Power of Film fundraiser,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director at Saving Grace. “Because of the nature of our work, it is often challenging for people in our community to understand the complex and life-saving services Saving Grace provides to Survivors of intimate partner violence. This film helps to share what we do, and allow people into our story like we have never been able to do before.”

Who: BendFilm and Saving Grace

What: The Power of Film — A BendFilm Fundraiser

When: Friday, June 4 from 6-6:30pm

Where: Online

Details: Celebrate our collective mission to strengthen the community, to inspire

change and to enhance lives through the unique power of film.

Tickets: Register for this free event, make a donation or bid on a silent auction trip at

bendfilm.org/poweroffilm.

