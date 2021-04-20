Bend’s Newest Virtual Reality Center

(Photo | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

The Compass Commercial Construction Services team completed the build-out of a new virtual reality center, Zero Latency VR, receiving the Certificate of Occupancy in January 2021. Managing partner of Compass Commercial Construction Services, Steve Hendley, led the build-out of the 8,270-square-foot space in the Wagner Mall located at 1900 NE 3rd Street in Bend.

“The virtual reality arena is unique to Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. The Bend location marks the tenth in the United States and the 45th worldwide,” Hendley stated. “I visited a Zero Latency VR arena in Reno, Nevada, to understand the technical aspects that would be necessary for the build-out of the space, including power requirements, staging and the arena technology.”

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Russell Huntamer, CCIM represented the landlord, Wagner Mall, while brokers Pat Kesgard, CCIM and Kristie Schmitt represented Zero Latency. The suite stood vacant for roughly five years before Zero Latency leased the space in May of 2020. Kesgard introduced the construction team to the local owners, Terry Walkey and Blake Miller, early in 2020. The design, permitting and construction process began shortly after the lease was executed.

The Construction Services team provided a turn-key project for the owners and engaged the architectural firm, Tekneek Architecture. They processed the building permits and began the improvements at the end of 2020. Zero Latency’s location in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, provided the blueprint model for the final layout.

The team modified the layout to fit the leased space and constructed the waiting rooms, the staging areas and the arena. The space includes an observation deck above the arena where people watch the current game while waiting for their turn. Exterior mall improvements, including a new glass storefront and finishes, were included to better represent the high-tech nature of the VR center.

With locations in over 20 countries, Zero Latency brings something new to the Bend area. They offer a full immersion into the virtual reality world. Players can move about the arena without wires getting in the way. The intricate floor plan acts as guidelines controlled by the game master. It is now open and operational while following social-distancing regulations.

