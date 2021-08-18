When having a website made, there are a lot of factors that you need to take into account. A lot of websites go with a basic template design, both because it is a simple approach to take and one that requires less spending to create. However, there are still merits to be found in the event that you want to use a custom-crafted website design for your law firm.

What are the benefits of a custom-crafted website design for your law firm?

There are a lot of principles that go into a website, but some principles may not apply to every business type. For example, if you were to make a website that is strictly aimed at children or teenagers, the last thing you want to do is make a website design that bores them. You want to have an appealing website to them, and if you’re not careful, they may find your website boring. When it comes to a law firm’s website, however, you are not looking to excite your audience. A law firm’s website should focus on usability, as well as a color scheme that is neither too dull nor too visually garish. As a result, website designers that specialize in website design for law firms in particular will try to stick to a safe style and layout, something familiar that you would expect to find on other law firm websites. Of course, this does not mean that you should just go for the most basic outcome for your website.

The thing of it is that, while going with a basic design may be “safe,” it is not going to make your law firm a trailblazer. No one is going to be terribly excited with a website that looks like every other law firm’s website they have already seen, after all. One of the key things a website should do is create brand recognition for your readers and potential clients, and in doing so, make sure that they remember you when they need to procure the services of a law firm. Not only that, but your brand needs to be able to distinguish itself based on the type of services that are on offer. For example, if you are aiming your services at personal injury claims, you would do well to try to have a feel that matches other personal injury law firm websites instead of going with one that is more general, or one whose design may convey different law services. Try to do everything in your power to avoid making your readers confused. The more specific you are, the more likely you are to attract the exact client that you want to work with, and the more likely that they will find a law firm that actually satisfies them.

While customization is important, a good approach to understand is that when you work with a marketing team, you cannot really afford to go too off the wall with how your website is designed. Sure, some uniqueness and distinguishing factors is always good, but certain details are the way they are on most law firm websites for a good reason. For example, it is a common thing for a business website — law firms or otherwise — to feature their contact information in a fairly accessible location, such as in the top-right corner of the website across all webpages. Sure, you could decide to leave this detail out of your website, but the function of it is to ensure that the moment that a reader of your website decides that they are interested in procuring your law firm’s services, that reader can immediately see the phone number and/or email in the corner of their eye and contact it. If that reader has to take the time to figure out where your “Contact Us” page is, that is time that they may decide to pass on contacting you altogether. You should also make sure that you have all the staples that one expects for a law firm. Testimonials are always good, as it provides readers the opportunity to hear from your satisfied clients, and an About Us page does a lot to help give readers an idea of who is behind the law firm, and the history of the law firm as well.

The basic website does a lot to help with getting you started, but the truth is, the basics will never truly fulfill a law firm’s needs. There is always going to be one specification or another that is absent. As a result, consulting with a website design firm at a marketing team will help you figure out what your specific website needs and how it can be achieved. If you do decide that you need to procure the services of a professional website designer, you should get in contact with the Gladiator Law Marketing website design team and set up a consultation with them. They will do everything they can to create a law firm website for you that you can be proud of.