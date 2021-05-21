Best Dog Breed for Your Health and Personality

Having a furry companion in your life can bring many rewards in your life. If you have a dog as a lifelong companion, it will offer you affection, love, lower your blood pressure, reduce depression, and keep your immune system strong.

However, it is important to find the right dog for you, a dog that suits your personality. A dog that knows what you like and why you are raising him as your pet. Dr. McFaddin says that dogs acquire most of their traits from their owners.

In case you have a dog in the family, either bring it for your children or for your grandparents, a dog is a companion that lives with you most of your life. So think carefully about what kind of dog you want in your life.

If you want to know the best dog breeds for your health and personality, read this article to the end.

Also, it would help if you remembered that each dog has a different nature, and not all dogs can adapt to your personality, which is why it is essential to consult your veterinarian and learn about the character and temperament of dogs to get the best health benefits from them.

Dogs That Love Jogging

All dogs are not made for jogging with their owners, most dogs are addicted to television and do not like to go out of their house, but if you are a fitness freak, you need a dog like Labrador that is a pro at long-distance running. However, it is essential to wait for your dog until he is fully grown. After that, he develops a routine of 30 minutes of jogging daily.

The jogging routine with your Labrador will be like 5 minutes of warm-up, 20 minutes of jogging, and the remaining 5 minutes of rest. Since you know that dogs cannot sweat, so select the time of day when the temperature is coolest.

A study published in nature shows that those people who have dogs are more involved in physical activities than others are. Therefore, your dog can be your motivation to jog or exercise, even if you don’t want to.

Dogs That Love Kids

Any breed of dog can be a good companion for young children, but some dog breeds are famous for their love of children. Typically, beagles and boxers are great for kids who love to play and romp. For older children, dachshunds are an excellent choice, while St. Bernard and Labrador retrievers can get along well with children of all ages.

Dogs that love to stay independent

Some people have hectic routines and are always on the go. These people may not have enough time to spend with their pups. On the other hand, dogs love to live in packs and need company, but some dogs have an independent nature and can quickly adapt to people’s busy lifestyles.

Dogs such as Borzoi, Alaskan Malamutes, and Chinese Shar-Peis can live alone in your absence. However, you can also have two dogs to deal with separation anxiety, and they do not need to be both of the same breeds. For example, a greyhound can quickly adapt to a Labrador.

Attention Hogs and Homebodies

If you have a lot of time and can give your dog the proper affection and love, then you need those dogs that thrive well in human company. You can think of the Chinese Crested, Pomeranian, French bulldog, and Toy Poodle in this regard.

If you want a dog that loves human attention and a good watchdog that can bark when any stranger approaches your home or family, then you should choose canines like the bloodhound, beagle, and American cocker spaniel.

Dogs for Apartment inhabitant

If you live in an apartment, you should always look for a dog that can easily live in the apartment and will not bark for no reason. Similarly, the dog you are looking for should need moderate exercise and not have excessive needs.

Bedlington terriers, English toy Spaniels, and Cavalier King Charles spaniel don’t need many exercises and can easily live indoors. Some purebred dogs like Affenpinscher, Havanese, and Chihuahua need a short walk and be a bit vocal, but they still make excellent apartment dogs.

Dogs that can help you with sleep problems.

If you suffer from trouble sleeping at night and your eyes stay open at night, you need a quiet companion who can help you sleep. A dog like Basenjis is famous for not barking. Although they are very energetic and love to run, they tend to stay quiet. Other dog breeds like English Sheepdogs or Gray Hounds have quite a temperament, but you should not stay away from dogs like Bulldogs and Boxers because they snore at night.

Dogs for you if you have allergy

No dog is entirely hypoallergenic, says Dr. Oren P. All dogs have dander on their skin and protein in their saliva, and most people are allergic to it. However, few dogs shed less and produce less dander, and you will find less dander and fur inside your home. Dogs that cause the minor allergies include poodles, Portuguese water dogs, and Bichon Frise.

Dog that helps with mobility

What if you have rheumatoid arthritis, knee pain, or any other mobility problem? You need a dog that can exercise while frolicking around the house or only requires short walks in such issues. There are different breeds of dogs that can meet these needs. Dogs such as Saint Bernard, Bull Mastiff, Shih Tzu, Basset Hounds, and Pekingese have moderate exercise needs.

Socializing dogs

If you are one of those people who keep busy, a party giver, a regular socializer, or a volunteer, then you probably need that canine companion whom loves meeting people and going places. Also, if that dog doesn’t bite other people, it would help you a lot. All breeds of dogs love to go out, but few love meeting other humans and animals. Dogs such as Irish and English setters, clumber spaniels, Labrador retrievers, Siberian huskies, beagles, and bichon frise can all serve their purpose.

Dogs for Motivation

If you feel a bit depressed and need a little motivation to go out for exercise or suffer from cholesterol, hypertension, heart disease, or diabetes, you need puppies like Airedales, Akitas, and American Eskimos are happy to walk. Some small puppies like toy poodles and Pomeranians also love to walk but take shorter walks.

Traveller dogs

Do you like to travel a lot, or are you often busy on work or study-related trips? You may want a pet that you love to accompany you on your travels. For this, you need a small dog, easily transportable and that likes to travel. In addition, that dog must remain calm, fit in the appropriate carrier and remain calm during the trip. There are many qualities you want in a small dog, but a Maltese or Yorkshire terrier is the best dog for you that can meet these demands.

Dogs for Special Needs

There are dogs that can help people with special needs and they are called service dogs. There are some specially trained dogs that can help people suffering from Alzheimer’s, reduce anxiety, help the deaf and blind, help people with problems like agoraphobia or autism spectrum disorder, alert people to stop seizures and helping people connect with each other. .

Dogs trained for this purpose are companion dogs, assistance dogs, therapy dogs, and service dogs. You can train your own dog for that purpose or get a trained dog from any responsible breeder.

Soothing Stress and Depression

If you suffer from depression or stress in your life, then you need the self-confidence of a Shih Tzu, the playfulness of a pug, the warmth of a Great Pyrenees. If you have such dogs in your life, it will help relieve depression, de-stress, and make you happier. Even new research has shown that dogs help relieve depression, anxiety, and stress.

Likewise, your puppy’s smile when he sees you after a long day and the joy, devotion, and love they bring you, not surprisingly, plays an essential role in decreasing depression and helping people for some years.

Swimming

Swimming is one of the best exercises for the whole body and is very beneficial for dogs and people with arthritis. As you know, swimming has a low impact on the joint, but it does not mean that it is a weak workout. During swimming, several muscle groups help strengthen the heart and lungs and improve endurance.

A study has also confirmed that swimming can improve osteoarthritis joint function in dogs. Unfortunately, not all dogs love to swim, so you have to select the breeds to accompany you during the process. The most famous dogs that can help their owners are the Portuguese water dog, Newfoundland, and Labrador retriever.