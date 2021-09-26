Best Home Based Business Ideas You Can Start Today

The pandemic outbreak didn’t only impact public health, but it also saw more businesses shut down, people losing their jobs, and loss of income. While many people lost their jobs and income, some started home-based businesses and were successful at it.

Most people are now working at their businesses from home that they don’t want to go back to work. Research shows that there are so many office job positions in the United States because many people opted to stay home and run their businesses from there.

So if you want to start a home-based business and are not sure which one to start, stick around as we explore the different types of home businesses you can start today.

Freelance work

There are plenty of freelance work opportunities online that you can do from the comfort of your home. The first freelance job you can start with is writing. Writing entails blogging, copywriting, or social media. Marketing your writing skills is easy. Just go to different freelance job boards and check out what skills they are looking for. Some job boards include ProBlogger, Upwork, Indeed, Fiverr, etc.

Other freelance work you can do from home is editing and proofreading, transcription, marketing, PR, virtual assistants, data entry, online tutoring, web designing, graphic designing, video editing; the list is endless. Whichever skill you possess, there is a service you can offer online and get paid for it.

Please ensure you do your research thoroughly before accepting work from anyone because there are many scams online.

Setting up an eCommerce store

eCommerce means buying and selling online. If you have any skills like creating artwork, candles, jewelry, printed t-shirts, and the like, you can sell these items on your eCommerce store. Some popular websites you can sell from are Amazon and Etsy.

It’s fairly easy to get started on these platforms, even selling a single product. You have the option of letting Amazon ship your orders, or you can create your storefront and ship the orders yourself. How much it will cost to start your Amazon store will vary. Plus, the marketplace is very competitive. However, if you have a well-thought-out plan and a great marketing strategy, there’s no lack of promotion options.

Another option you can try is retail arbitrage. This entails buying discounted items from local retailers then selling them on Amazon, Facebook Marketplace, or Etsy at a profit. You can source some of these items from garage sales, overstock stores, or even thrift shops.

If you don’t want the hassle of shipping items to buyers, you can try dropshipping. Dropshipping is where you use a third party to send items from buyers once they buy from your store.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is where you market goods or services for brands and earn a commission. Find products you enjoy using and can either be found on Amazon or online and then market them, and when people buy them, you earn a commission from the company. This is how most bloggers and websites make money online. The links for the products known as affiliate links are sourced from the company selling the products. If someone clicks on your link and buys the product, you earn from that.

To start affiliate marketing, you must first find a niche you like, and there are many like pets, software, skincare, gardening, RVs, kayaking, and many more. Then promote affiliate links on social media, blogging, or vlogging. It will take time to start getting traffic to your blogs or website, but you shouldn’t give up, continue creating content around the niche you have chosen. Post informational articles helping buyers understand more about the product and even give full detailed reviews.

Once you implement a few SEO tactics to drive traffic to your sites, you will start earning from the links in no time. Please remember to disclose every time you post an affiliate link anywhere on social media, your blog, or websites.

Home bakery

If you enjoy baking and probably do it a lot, you can definitely start a home-based bakery and sell those delicious treats. You can start making a few pastries, cookies, and cakes, then sell them around the neighborhood, and if you have the manpower and equipment, you can start distributing it to stores and restaurants or even market online and ship to other people.

Assess your competition, come up with a good marketing strategy and analyze your target market. Then you will provide not only amazing tasting products but also unique and well-packaged ones.

Ensure to check local restrictions about setting up a commercial kitchen in your home. Alternatively, if it’s not allowed in your area, you can rent a cheap place near home and do it from there.

Real estate marketing

Venturing into the real estate business is a viable option, and you can do it from home. However, it will take a lot more effort, such as you will need the proper licenses to sell.

Selling real estate is not the typical work-from-home job where you get to work in your pajamas all day. You have to schedule meetings with clients, show them the house, and fill the appropriate paperwork. The only perk to setting it up from home is choosing the hours you want to work.

There are more home-based businesses you can start from home, but the most profitable ones are usually service-based because they require a little capital to start. With freelance work, you only need your skills, a good internet connection, and a working laptop/PC to start. For the eCommerce stores and affiliate marketing, if you have a good plan and set yourself from the competition by offering something distinctive, you have a fighting chance, and you can earn a lot of money from them. They are affiliate marketers who earn solely from that. If you were already baking before, you already possess the skills and equipment you need to market your products, and you are good to go.