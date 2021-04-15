Best Practices With Dark UI In Web Design

It’s no wonder that Dark Mode UI has become so popular on the internet. It’s elegant, striking, and quite impressive. In order for a design to be successful, you must concentrate on getting the look and appeal you want to display based on the website, the targeted audience, and the product or service provided. A Dark UI might just be what the website needs but there are times when dark mode could deliver the opposite effect from what you wanted. Whether you work with a web design firm or are an independent designer, you need to understand the newest trends. If you overlook Dark UI you might find out you have been left behind by other user expridesigners due to its massive popularity. Understand one thing, interactive design agencies and designers around the world are picking up this new style to create something unique and exciting for users.

Let’s look at some design packages that websites are using when carrying out Dark UI. It will help you improve your knowledge of how to effectively use Dark mode UI in your latest design efforts.

Use Negative Space

Dark mode UI gives off a feeling of weight by using negative space which simply means the space around the design’s elements. In a typical design, the white space may not seem very important but is actually central when designing with dark mode UI.

White space is a visual tool that describes the layout, organization, and hierarchy of the design. It serves as a powerful navigational tool for viewers and an essential approach for relieving eye strain. Having a perfect balance between positive and negative spaces is important for effective, neat designs. The human mind is drawn to elements with plenty of negative space around them to generate a sense of the element’s importance and abundance. An element with a lot of space is seen as being grouped separately from other elements due to its importance which will instinctively draw one’s eyes to it.

That said, balancing positive and negative spaces can be the difference between a successful or a failed design. UX firms must consider the relationships between multiple letters, or elements, on the display and how much room each one needs to breathe. The lack of generous space can make a design look crowded but excessive negative space can make the design look unfinished or incomplete.

Improving Visual Content

The best practices of dark mode are tailored around offering emphasized visual content. The dark mode is perfect for websites that want to capture the viewer’s attention while the weight of the darker background will cause the elements to pop out and pull the viewer’s eyes to the visuals of various colors, shapes, graphics, images, or videos on the site and the high-contrast background or backdrop.

Color is one of the best ways to contrast the elements from the rest of the page. Obviously, lighter and brighter elements stand out best with dark backgrounds. This concept controls the visual hierarchy of the design by requiring the viewers to focus their eyes on the elements first. A well-designed site using dark mode should be able to guide the viewer’s eyes toward the important elements first. The elements on a well-designed site will have the use of dark mode.

Encourage Emotional Branding

Dark mode UL uses negative space to encourage strong emotional responses from viewers. One of the most important concepts is the use of color. The psychological aspects of color, each one pulls up a psychological response from viewers. The responses can trigger feelings that will direct the viewer’s emotions. Keep in mind, emotions have a significant impact on decisions that viewers will make on a site.

Researchers have found that black is usually linked with perceptions of power, stability, strength, and authority. Black also symbolizes drama, sophistication, mystery, independence, and elegance. Therefore, black is a powerful color when used in the background to contrast images and produce excellent results.

What many people might not realize, colors are used regularly to help set the mood in entertainment and for selling a product. It’s actually very important that dark mode is used for matching color strategies to induce images of a brand that the site wants to be associated with.

Improve a Site’s Versatility

Dark mode can be used for a viewer’s convenience with applications. There are many apps that are designed for nighttime use in order to operate more effectively with color schemes that help to alleviate eye strain and fatigue. This is used on certain sites like Netflix, Amazon Prime, where dark mode UI is available for the benefit of the viewer. There are some apps that allow users to automatically toggle to dark mode at night or allow them to select dark mode UI manually in the settings. While people are spending more time in front of a screen, it’s well-known that blue light is not healthy for eyesight while sleep allows dark modes to be more useful for alleviating those effects.

Apps and sites that aim to showcase images typically use dark mode more often. For instance, Spotify uses a dark background to accentuate the high-resolution album covers, much like Netflix sets crisp movies and shows graphics against a dark palette to make them stand out.

However, nighttime usability is certainly not the only reason for dark mode utilization. Dark mode use is easier on the eyes in terms of strain.

With people spending an increasing amount of time in front of screens and the well-known effects of blue light on health, eye-sight, and sleep make dark modes more useful in terms of mitigating those effects.

Other Benefits Of Dark Mode

One of the leading benefits of using dark mode UI is applying a dark background to enhance lighter color displays on sites. Other benefits include:

Improve Attention

Boost Concentration

Increase Contrast

Reduce Blue Light

If a site anticipates that viewers will use it for extended periods of time continuously, leveraging dark mode will help in relieving the strain on the eyes, a reason why dark themes are popularly used in financial apps as well as code editors.

Conclusion

The dark mode is nothing new. Many sites have used dark mode for several years by adding a switch on a top corner of a page. What is new, apps for desktop and mobile platforms have adopted adding a dark mode theme. Depending on the default theme, it could be light.On top of everything, the dark mode works perfectly with other best web design trends including moody and dark color patterns along with glowing colors for futuristic effects.