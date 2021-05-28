Best tips for new YouTube accounts 2021

Have you recently just started a brand-new YouTube account and want to try and get the ball rolling but don’t know where you should start or how to become successful? Have you noticed that your YouTube channel is starting to struggle in terms of growth and engagement and want to know how you can go about changing this?

YouTube is a massively popular social media platform that has been around since 2005. It’s the second most visited website in the world and over 500 million hours of video content are watched on YouTube every single day. This popularity makes it an important site for marketers to use, but with so many channels, how do you know which ones to focus your efforts on?

There are so many useful tips that a new user can utilise to get their account off the ground and growing, but it is important to know that it takes time to grow a new account. If you are struggling with this then here are a few important tips to remember when trying to grow your YouTube account in 2021.

You content has to be great

When it comes to posting on YouTube and starting up your very own YouTube channel, you need to make sure that you are consistently posting great content. At this current point in time there are so many different YouTube channels and so many people trying to find success on YouTube, that now it is all about just catching a lucky break, but the only way to do this is by posting good content.

By posting great content you eliminate a lot of the competition that might be running against you. In your videos you should keep with the trends, while also posting content that is unique to you and not just a copy of someone else’s. Your videos should also be informative and should try not to be much longer than 5 minutes, as people now have a much shorter attention span. don’t forget to keep your theme and content consistent so that subscribers know what your channel is all about and know what to expect from you.

A good trailer goes a long way

One of the newest features that YouTube has added to their website is the ability for users to add a trailer to their website so that other viewers can get a basic understanding of what your YouTube channel is all about and what kind of content you are posting without having to watch any of your videos. It is basically a condensed version of your channel.

In your trailer you should include all the best highlights from your current videos, and make it interesting by adding a fun soundtrack with a few effects and transitions that will be eye-catching to the audience and make them want to subscribe to you.

Post consistently

Posting consistently comes in two forms. The first one being that of having a consistent theme and style to your videos and having similar kinds of content form video to video in order to be able to cater to your niche efficiently and effectively.

The second is posting regularly at the same time on the same days. Some people choose to post once a week, while others choose to post more or less than that. However, it is important that you keep your posting times consistent so that you know you will be reaching your target audience at a time when they are most active on YouTube.

Pay attention to trends

Just like every other social media platform, YouTube follows trends and these trends often go in and out of fashion relatively quickly. If you are wanting to have a successful YouTube channel you need to pay attention to what is happening with the trends and take inspiration from them. This will be the best way to reach the biggest audience.

Make sure to use social media

If you are just starting out, you may notice that you are having a hard time growing your channel and getting more subscribers. Getting started on YouTube is particularly difficult and it is hard to get noticed. One of the best ways to start to grow your account is by sharing it on various other social media platforms in order to reach more people.