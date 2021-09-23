Brooks Resources Issues Call for Photos for its 2022 Wall Calendar

(Calendar example | Image courtesy of Brooks Resources)

Brooks Resources Corporation , an established Central Oregon real estate development company, is issuing its first-ever photo contest for its annual wall calendar. For 40 years, the company’s much-anticipated free calendar has featured a commissioned regional scene by a professional photographer from the area. For 2022, Brooks Resources is holding a call for images with submissions judged by an internal team. The winner will have their photograph featured on the wall calendar and receive a grand prize of $1,500.

“We are not alone in our love for this annual tradition, and know that many anticipate the release of the wall calendar each year,” said Valerie Yost of Brooks Resources. “We wanted to do something a little different to celebrate this love, and are inviting the greater community to participate in making something beautiful for Central Oregon homes and businesses. We can’t wait to see everyone’s submissions!”

The theme of the 2022 Wall Calendar is Resilience, a nod to the events of the past few months and a celebration of Central Oregon’s enduring spirit of resilience. Artists are asked to submit a statement with each image (up to three per artist) to further illustrate how the photo relates to the contest theme. Submissions to the photo contest will be accepted through October 29 and can be made online by registering for a free CAFE call for entry account .

A full listing of contest rules and details surrounding submission requirements can be found here: artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.

The 2022 Calendar will be released in early December, and will be available for free at 409 NW Franklin Avenue.