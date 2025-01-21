Building a Better Future

(One of the triplex developments located in La Pine Aslamov worked on while with Habitat for Humanity | Photos courtesy of Vladimir Aslamov)

Vladimir Aslamov Helps Central Oregon Grow More Energy-Efficient

The introduction of energy-efficient housing can create big changes for any community. For families, energy-efficient homes translate to lower utility bills, increased comfort, and improved indoor air quality, contributing to overall well-being and financial stability. These homes are designed to maintain consistent temperatures, reduce noise pollution, and provide healthier living environments.

At the community level, widespread adoption of energy-efficient building practices can lead to significant reductions in overall energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This not only benefits the environment but also fosters a culture of sustainability and responsibility. Additionally, energy-efficient homes can increase property values and stimulate economic growth by creating demand for specialized construction services and sustainable technologies.

Clearly, there are many benefits to energy-efficient housing. However, those benefits can oftentimes be hidden behind a larger price tag, or the inability to find designers, architects and builders who are knowledgeable and qualified enough to create such housing.

Luckily for Central Oregon, we have people like Vladimir Aslamov who are leading the charge to make energy-efficient housing accessible to more and more people in a variety of communities. All across Central Oregon, Vladimir has been able to create some of the most energy (and cost) efficient housing in the region.

In a recently completed housing project for Habitat for Humanity, Vladimir reported the following in regards to each unit’s energy bill, “On average, residents who benefited from our efficiency improvements paid between $80 and $100, compared to other homes in the same subdivision where average winter bills ranged from $280 to $320. This project was part of a Habitat for Humanity development, and I was thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute by improving energy efficiency specifically for low-income families. The total construction cost for these buildings was approximately $165 per square foot.”

Vladimir has worked in every level of construction, from his early days doing the labor onsite to his most recent stint as a designer/consultant for our local Habitat for Humanity chapter. He got his start in construction back in 1999 while he was still in Russia, mostly doing brick, concrete work, and other manual labor positions.

At just 22 years old, he was determined to build a new life in the USA, so he decided to move his life here. With barely any English skills, he had to work his way up with a significant disadvantage in not being able to communicate as effectively as his English-speaking counterparts.

Bouncing from job to job, his work led him from North Carolina, to Colorado, to Washington, and finally to Oregon. However, the big shift in his career occurred in Seattle, Washington. It was there, while working for W.S. Feldt General Contractor Inc., that his experience and expertise were recognized.

“I grew from a laborer digging ditches to building custom cabinets and furniture, collaborating with a team to deliver high-quality, platinum-certified custom homes,” Vladimir said. “It felt like the universe kept guiding me toward builders with better building practices. I collaborated with a reputable local architectural firm once I moved to Central Oregon, initially working as a builder for clients and eventually consulting on numerous projects to enhance structural efficiency from the beginning of the process.”

Over the years, Vladimir dove even deeper into energy-efficient housing and became a local expert, “During this time, I became LEED certified, a Building Envelope Specialist, and obtained certifications from the Building Science Institute, among others,” he said. “I have consistently dedicated five to ten hours a day to reading and continued education courses.”

A factor that sets Vladimir apart is his meticulous process; his attention to detail from the very beginning helps him consistently finish projects on time and within budget.

“My process begins by addressing the most expensive parts of the project first, specifically, the mechanical systems,” said Vladimir. “From there, I refine the building envelope and fine-tune the mechanical systems. It’s like playing with the pieces of a puzzle: if I invest a bit more in windows, I can save on HVAC costs. High-quality windows not only improve the overall insulation value of the wall but also last much longer, reducing maintenance costs. By enhancing the exterior envelope, I can decrease the demand on HVAC systems even further, which are one of the most expensive and vital components of building. This approach also leads to lower maintenance costs overall.”

Vladimir asserts that his process is a unique one, in that it “distinguishes itself through a holistic approach that integrates advanced building science with practical construction techniques. By focusing initially on the mechanical systems and building envelope, I ensure that each home is designed for optimal energy performance from the ground up. This contrasts with many builders who may address these aspects separately or prioritize aesthetics over functionality.”

Continuing, he said, “My commitment to continuous education and certification allows me to implement the latest sustainable building practices and technologies. Collaborating closely with architects and engineers, I bring a multidisciplinary perspective to each project, ensuring that efficiency and value are embedded in every stage of the design and construction process.”

Vladimir says his commitment to pursuing energy and cost-efficient building practices stems from his extensive hands-on experience working in various aspects of construction, and in working with various kinds of people and places. Despite each project being unique to the individual and the environment it was built for, a commonality he sees is how everyone can benefit massively from energy-efficient housing.

“Working in diverse environments — from the demanding climates of Outer Banks, North Carolina, to the high-performance home projects in Colorado and Washington — highlighted the importance of building envelopes and mechanical systems in ensuring long-term efficiency and comfort,” he said. “Through continuous learning and obtaining certifications in sustainable building practices, I recognized the significant impact that well-designed, energy-efficient homes can have on both individual families and the broader community. The ability to reduce energy consumption not only lowers utility costs for homeowners but also contributes to environmental sustainability. This dual benefit motivated me to focus on creating homes that are both economically and environmentally responsible.”