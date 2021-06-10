Celebrate Summer in Two Weeks at June PubTalk

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Summer is right around the corner which means we have one more PubTalk before taking a two-month sabbatical.

This month’s keynote speaker, Hans van Alebeek oversaw Operations at Nike during a time of exponential growth and will share with attendees how to manage today’s risky supply chain, which is more important to navigate now than ever. We’ll also hear an update from a local company that has outgrown their old name.

And since we’re all playing catch-up on gatherings, you’ll notice we have not one, but two Annual Luncheons coming up over the next month. Make sure to join us for the EDCO Annual Luncheon and the REDI Annual Luncheon. See below for more details.

We are looking forward to kicking off the summer with you later this month!

Keynote Speaker:

Risk & Uncertainty in Today’s Supply Chain

Hans van Alebeek | Former EVP Operations & Technology, Nike | Board Member, Bata

Pitching Company:

Cate Havstad | Founder | Havstad Hat Company

Company Update:

Affton Coffelt | CEO & Founder | Broken Top Brands

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, June 24

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program