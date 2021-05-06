Central Oregon Health Departments Seeking to Address Chronic Conditions & Reduce Severe COVID-19 Illness

More than half of Central Oregon adults have a chronic condition. There is growing evidence that many chronic conditions increase the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Chronic conditions are conditions that last for a year or more and require ongoing medical attention. They include conditions such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, depression and lung disease.

Nationwide, rural Americans have higher rates of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes. This is true in Central Oregon; Jefferson County has a diabetes prevalence rate of 20.4 percent, Crook County has a prevalence rate of 10.6 percent and the more populous Deschutes County has a rate of 5.9 percent. The CDC reports that Hispanics and Latinos are 66 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-Hispanic Whites. Forty-one percent of Jefferson County residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, and 32 percent speak Spanish. In Central Oregon, 9.6 percent of residents are Hispanic/Latino.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put people from many racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. Studies have shown minority groups are also dying from COVID-19 at younger ages. People in minority groups are often younger when they develop chronic medical conditions and may be more likely to have more than one condition.”

Public Health Departments in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties are working on a plan to help people manage their chronic conditions, prevent diabetes and reduce their risk for severe illness from COVID-19. They are looking to expand the availability of two evidence-based programs that are offered regionally, Living Well Central Oregon and Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon.

Living Well Central Oregon offers low-cost, evidence-based interventions that help adults learn how to manage and improve their health despite the challenges of living with one or more chronic health conditions. Interactive workshop sessions focus on problems common to individuals living with any chronic condition. Topics include pain and fatigue management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, difficult emotions and the importance of communicating with doctors.

Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon offers a yearlong lifestyle change program for people who are at risk for type 2 diabetes. Individuals work with a lifestyle coach and get a year of group support to learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress and stay motivated. Active participants can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by more than half. People at risk for type 2 diabetes include those who are overweight, inactive and have a family history of type 2 diabetes.

To expand programming, Living Well Central Oregon and Prevent Diabetes Central Oregon are looking to train new leaders. Leaders can live in any Central Oregon County, but there is a great need for leaders from Jefferson County and leaders who speak Spanish from all three counties. Both programs can be led by community volunteers. Training will be paid for and volunteers are compensated for the time spent leading workshops and classes. Trainings are offered in both Spanish and English.

If you are interested in becoming a trained leader for either program, please contact: Sarah Worthington at 541-322-7446 or email to sarahw@deschutes.org; or Kim Reynolds at 541-408-6111 or email Kim.reynolds@deschutes.org

