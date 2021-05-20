(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

The next EDCO Central Oregon PubTalk is Thursday, May 27 at McMenamins Old St. Francis School. The event will be offered virtually and live, with networking at 5pm and the program at 5:30pm.

Are you ready for not one, not two, but three pitching companies to take the PubTalk stage next week? Join us for an exciting behind-the-scenes look at three new Central Oregon startups and an evening filled with entrepreneurial energy.

We will hear pitches from a company that is providing portable closets for multi-home families, a software company enabling athletes to compete in real-world races while remaining socially distanced, plus a company producing all-natural, locally sourced hemp products.

And scroll down below for more details on tomorrow’s Made in Sisters Tour (Friday, May 21). With Deschutes County’s updated gathering guidelines, we’re able to offer an additional handful of in-person tickets to the event. If you can’t join in person you still have the opportunity to watch the event live.

Pitching Companies:

Ann Cook | Co-Founder and Freestyle Innovator | Belonging

Jason Wiener | Chief Awesome Officer | RaceManager

Ben Joyce | CEO | Mission Farms CBD

Purchase virtual tickets here: hopin.com/events/may-2021-central-oregon-pubtalk

Purchase in-person tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/may-2021-central-oregon-pubtalk-tickets

Company Spotlight

Jason Wiener | Chief Awesome Officer | RaceManager

RaceManager is a software company that enables athletes to compete on real-world courses in a socially distanced and virtualized setting. This one-stop solution powers event management, participant management, timing and scoring and grassroots commerce sponsorships. The team is led by a serial founder/CTO from Silicon Valley and elite sports-centric product, marketing and operations executives. Launched late last year, they expect to see 100,000 race entries by the end of 2021.

Upcoming Event:

Made in Sisters Tour

Friday, May 21 | 11:30am

FivePine Conference Center | Virtual

Join us this Friday at the Made in Sisters Tour, where attendees will see the inner-workings of three Sisters companies: Holy Kakow, Preston Thompson Guitars and Kibak Tile. Plus, in-person guests will walk away with a swag bag full of locally made products. Register now!

edcoinfo.com