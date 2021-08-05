Choosing a Transport Management System: How to Make the Right Move

The functionality of a Transportation Management System (TMS) was traditionally the main driver for purchasing one. But, a lot has happened. Today, most system solutions provide a standard set of common features across numerous Commercial-off-the-Shelf vendors. Not the software features of transportation management systems are the most critical business drivers, but their future value in your supply chain.

Technology can improve our daily lives as consumers and also the back-office operations of an enterprise. We must look beyond the individual features of technology and consider the interoperability within the supply chain.

Remember that TMS is only one part of the supply chain. TMS must be able to interact with other applications to be efficient. It won’t provide the full benefits it deserves if it doesn’t have this capability. Instead of investing in segments, take a platform approach. You can invest once and then add more pieces/modules over time. However, choosing the right platform is just as important as choosing the pieces.

How to Choose the Best Transportation Management Solution?

Look at The Future

When considering a TMS, many companies look at the immediate needs of today. While today may still be relevant, it’s important to remember that the industry is constantly changing and that looking ahead might prove more valuable.

You are making a long-term commitment when you start to look at a new TMS. First, you need to gather a group that will examine all TMS options. Next, you will participate in demos. The competition will be reduced to two or three choices after the first round. This is when you’ll take part in the second round. It is very time-consuming.

Once you have made a decision, implementation is the next step. This is where the fun begins. Typically, implementation takes more work and time than the initial search.

It Provides Precise Reporting and Embedded Analytics

Remember that business logistics improvements require more precise reporting than ever. Good software can provide more than just the basics. It will also be able to gather data previously unavailable to you. You can also request customized reports to meet your needs.

It will also need to integrate all necessary solutions and present them to all parties in easy-to-use formats. Mobile apps are a great way to access information from any location at any time.

Big data analytics brings together your visibility and other insights to give you the most actionable information. This feature can make a difference between a great and mediocre TMS. Consider a situation where you have a delay in shipping your shipment. A standard logistics tracking tool might be able to pinpoint the cause of the delay. A comprehensive analytics platform will offer you more than just the reason for the delay. It will also provide solutions. These could include alternative routes and different quotes from other providers.

Compatibility with Your Current IT Infrastructure

This may not be the first system you use for logistics. You may also have other software that you are familiar with for different applications. Any additions to your existing IT infrastructure should streamline your system and not increase the problem.

It will have to work with your existing logistics planning, data, reporting, management, and other tools. The new system must work in concert with other tools and allow for information sharing.

User Interface and Your TMS

Next, consider the interface of the TMS. Is it simple to use and train for? How have UI improvements over the past five years looked? Are you able to give us a roadmap for five years? It is likely that the users of it today will have different expectations about their user experience than those who used it five years ago. The same applies to those who use it for five years. This is not an issue if you intend to change systems every five to ten years. Demos and implementations will give you a lot of expertise.

Security and Scalability

Your new system must be able to scale up according to your supply chain management software. It should be capable of handling peak periods as well as a regular workload.

Today’s digital world means that more and more companies rely on technology to manage their day-to-day operations. We can also include real-time tracking and supply chain visibility. Many companies are shifting to the cloud for these systems.

They can process large quantities of data more efficiently, meet all customer requirements, and tailor their logistics solutions to be more flexible. However, this also means that digital data must be protected. You should look for systems that offer enhanced security.

Customer Service and Technical Support

You should choose your TMS system based on who is working behind the scenes. You want a provider who provides prompt and responsive technical support. No one wants to hear the “we are investigating the problem” response. Instead, you want a team made up of professionals who will quickly address the problem.

Each new piece of software has a learning curve. Technical support is almost mandatory during this transition. You should receive training sessions for employees if you have any questions or are unsure how to use the software to its full potential.

Final Words

The world of logistics and transport is changing at an incredible rate. It is crucial that you select the best logistics technology to help you keep up with or even lead this rapid change. You are choosing not just a management system but also a partner who will stay with you for the long term. Do not rush to make a decision. Choose someone who can meet all your needs.