City Club of Central Oregon August Forum — What Are Bend’s Goals & How Do We Fund Them?        

“We believe Bend can be a city for everyone. We can all share in the prosperity and promise of this unique and beautiful place. We honor the people that came before us on these lands and acknowledge that the health of our community relies on the health of our environment. As stewards of the city, we are accountable to the people of Bend and are responsible for delivering excellent city services. We are committed to serving everyone equitably, creating a more connected community, and preserving Bend’s spirit as we grow. We will strive to achieve equity and justice for everyone in Bend.”

The above quote is the preamble to the 2021-2023 Bend City Council’s goals, which took effect as of July 1 of this year. How did these goals come to be? What do they highlight? And how are they financed?

Hear from Bend’s first publicly elected mayor Sally Russell and councilor Megan Perkins as they talk about the goals, the process, progress tracking and funding on August 19 from 12-1pm.

Bring your questions to the chat! Time for audience Q&A after the presentation.

This livestream is made possible by Connect Central Oregon, a nonprofit launched with the assistance of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.

