City Council Approves Federal Funding for Housing Assistance & Services

At this week’s City Council meeting, Councilors approved the 2021 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant. The plan includes allocating $454,387 in federal funds to local nonprofit organizations and housing providers for housing assistance and other services to support low- and moderate-income community members in Bend.

From a pool of 13 applicants, these were selected to receive grant awards:

Fair Housing Council of Oregon will conduct targeted education and outreach to Bend-area housing providers and case managers or housing advocates that serve low-income households.

Central Oregon FUSE (Frequent Users System Engagement) will offer permanent supportive housing to eight persons experiencing chronic homelessness, a coexisting condition, a high vulnerability score and a history of repeated jail and/or hospital emergency room usage who are in need of no- or low-barrier housing.

NeighborImpact HomeSource Counseling and Education will provide homebuyer education, home buying coaching and counseling, foreclosure mitigation, reverse mortgage counseling, fair housing education, financial education, financial coaching and counseling, rental workshops and other asset-building and home-ownership services for Bend households. In addition, the Mortgage Assistance program will support mortgage assistance for low- and moderate-income households struggling to make mortgage payments as a result of COVID-19.

Saving Grace will offer trauma-informed counseling services to over 30 survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Shepherd’s House will open a winter warming shelter with the potential of 70 shelter beds for an estimated 300 persons during months when overnight temperatures are below freezing.

Thrive Central Oregon will connect individual needs with community resources by providing vital connection to services and support for 400 community members.

Volunteers in Medicine will offer one year of free healthcare to ten low- or extremely low-income City of Bend adults who are not eligible for Affordable Care Act insurance.

Housing Works will acquire 5.5 acres of land to develop more than 200 affordable rental housing units under House Bill 4079.

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee made recommendations to the City Council as part of its 2021 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant. Recommendations for the grant program are guided by the City of Bend Consolidated Plan, a comprehensive housing and community development strategy to support low-income community members that was prepared with extensive public involvement.

