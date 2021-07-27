City of Bend Online Fair Housing Survey

The City of Bend invites community members to participate in a survey to assess the status of fair housing within our community. Fair housing means available and accessible housing exists in all neighborhoods free from housing discrimination or harassment for people to live where they would like to live.

The online survey is available through Friday, August 27, 2021, and can be found at bendoregon.gov/fairhousing. It should take approximately 12 minutes to complete.

Information gathered from the community over the next six months will provide direction for the City of Bend’s 2023-2027 Assessment of Fair Housing. This assessment creates goals for the City to address the causes of housing discrimination and milestones for the City to create greater access and housing choice for Bend’s community members. This survey is one way the community can provide input during the 2023-2027 Assessment of Fair Housing process. Bend will be conducting a variety of public meetings before finalizing the Assessment of Fair Housing.

About the Assessment of Fair Housing

A primary purpose of the Assessment of Fair Housing is to identify the barriers to housing in the Central Oregon region. Barriers to fair housing are any actions, inactions, or decisions taken because of race, color, national origin, religion, gender, familial status, a person’s source of income, disability, marital status, sexual orientation (including gender identity), and status as a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, which restrict housing choices or the availability of housing choice. This can also include any actions, inactions, or decisions which cause the effect of restricting housing choices or the availability of housing choice.

Fair housing laws apply to renting a home and buying a home, including during the entire rental or home loan term. The laws are intended to help protect the most vulnerable populations in a community.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Joshua Romero at jromero@bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2185.

