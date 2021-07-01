City of Redmond Bans Fireworks — Declares State of Emergency  Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Redmond City Council unanimously approved an emergency declaration due to extreme weather conditions in Central Oregon. The 60-day declaration, effective immediately, allows the City to efficiently mobilize resources to respond to public needs during an emergency. Additionally, the declaration bans the use (but not sale) of all fireworks within the city limits. The public fireworks show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center will go on as planned. Use of illegal fireworks continues to be prohibited at all times.

“This was a hard decision that we don’t take lightly,” states Mayor George Endicott. “However, the sustained heat, drought, and yesterday’s wildfire dictated the need for this unprecedented action.”

“We got lucky, Redmond’s 419 and 422 wildfires could have been devastating if not for the number of crews and air resources available to respond,” Redmond Fire & Rescue Chief Ken Kehmna added. “Asking the community to forego personal fireworks may seem like a lot after such a tough year, but the fire danger this year is the worst we have seen in decades.”

Under the emergency declaration, use of any fireworks is a Class A civil infraction and carries a penalty of a fine up to $500 for each infraction. The City is asking for the community’s support in keeping Redmond safe by reserving personal fireworks for another holiday when conditions are less dangerous.

City Council can rescind the 60-day emergency declaration sooner or extend it as conditions warrant.

Please do not call 911 to report fireworks use. It is very important the 911 system be kept for reporting emergencies, active fires, and serious medical problems. Firework concerns may be reported via email to reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov.

