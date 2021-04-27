City to Host Free Drive-Thru PPE Distribution Event for Redmond Small Businesses April 29

(Photo | Courtesy of The City of Redmond)

The City of Redmond will hold another Free PPE drive-up and pick-up event in the rear parking lot of City Hall, 411 SE 9th Street, Thursday, April 29 from 10am to 12:30pm, business owners or their representatives are encouraged to get supplies needed to keep staff and customers safe. Supplies are limited and include masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, thermometers, gloves, wipes and face shields.

The event is part of the COVID response effort created over a year ago called Redmond Rallies. The project led by the City of Redmond, in collaboration with local partners, works to help centralize pandemic information and resources. During the initial COVID response, Redmond Rallies team members reached out to the community and businesses to assess needs and work to address them. The project has been connecting businesses with grants, PPE and other resources.

Since its inception Redmond Rallies has distributed over 100,000 units of PPE to over 220 businesses, helping protect over 1,100 employees. Additionally, funding and debt relief has been provided to businesses with over $630,000 in grants to more than 100 businesses.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact our community, it is critical for businesses to be well stocked with PPE so they can remain open and operate in a safe manner,” said Chuck Arnold, Redmond’s Urban Renewal Manager.

For more information on the event please contact Chuck Arnold, Urban Renewal Program Manager at (541) 923-7761. Expedited pick-up available. Email Chuck.Arnold@Redmond.Oregon.gov with supply request by Wednesday, April 28 and it will be ready for speedy pick-up

