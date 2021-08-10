Council on Aging of Central Oregon Takes Home Four National Mature Media Awards

(Council on Aging wins four prestigious communications awards for 2020/2021 campaign materials | Photo courtesy of the Council of Aging of Central Oregon)

Honored to be Recognized for Outstanding Marketing Communications to Older Adults

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon recently announced they won four highly coveted National Mature Media Awards in this year’s 30th Annual Competition. The in-house creative team won a Gold for a 2021 Billboard, Silver for both the 2020 Council on Aging Impact Report and a 2020 direct mail package and a Bronze award for a 2020 direct mail letter.

The National Mature Media Awards are open to local, state and national organizations that serve older adults, including Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, hospitals, AARP and the National Institute on Aging. Interested parties can read more about the awards and the winners at seniorawards.com

Executive Director of the Council on Aging, Susan Rotella, explained, “We are working hard to reach more seniors and their caregivers in need throughout the tri-county area and are thrilled that our marketing efforts have been recognized as some of the best among our peers in the aging community.”

The Mature Media Awards is organized by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the older adult market. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100, a panel of national mature market experts judges the entries based on format, content, creativity, relevance and overall quality. The judges’ scores are totaled and averaged, and Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit certificates are awarded based on these averaged scores.

The Council on Aging supports all seniors, especially those struggling to maintain their independence and quality of life while living at home. Throughout the tri-county and North Klamath, we help older adults navigate aging by uniting them with the support and services they need to stay safe, healthy and connected to the community. Our services include access to nutritious food and programs, Medicare counseling, caregiver support, respite services, evidence-based health programs, in-home care support, home safety, senior-focused community resources, referrals and educational programs. We’re also actively involved in helping create communities with infrastructures, policies and practices that are age-friendly and accessible to all.

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A nonprofit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

councilonaging.org