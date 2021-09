On behalf of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce is seeking input on a new financial assistance program that will help businesses and organizations negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click the Button Below to fill out the survey that will help the County allocate funding.

CLICK HERE FOR SURVEY: visitredmondoregon.us18.list-manage.com/track/click

