COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Clinic

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is partnering with Local Public Health Departments around the state to support the COVID-19 vaccination efforts with a Mobile Vaccination Clinic tour. The Mobile Clinic will be in Crook County the last week of July — Monday, July 26–Friday, July 30. The mobile clinic will visit a variety of locations within Crook County and will be open from 9am-6pm at each location.

The Mobile Clinic will bring the vaccine to your area, so if you may not have access to the vaccine at any of the current locations in and around Crook County this is a great way for you to “take the shot”. All three Vaccines will be available to choose from — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. If you choose Moderna or Pfizer the Mobile Clinic will be back in about 28 days to give the second dose. Johnson and Johnson is a one shot vaccine.

If you are not sure about getting the vaccine and have questions, stop by one of the locations listed to speak with staff. They are happy to spend some time with you and answer all your questions. OHA will also have food boxes, gas gift cards and more to help support the community. No Appointment needed at any of the locations. These are walk-in clinics.

The schedule for the Mobile Clinic is:

Monday, July 26

Paulina General Store

70344 Paulina City Road

Prineville, OR 97751

541-477-3311

Tuesday, July 27

Prineville Presbyterian Church

1771 NW Madras Hwy.

Prineville, OR 97754

541-447-1017

Wednesday, July 28

Juniper Canyon Baptist Church

9180 SE Juniper Canyon Road

Prineville, OR 97754

541-362-6179

Thursday, July 29

Crook County Library

175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive

Prineville, OR 97754

541-447-7978

Friday, July 30

Powell Butte Community Center

8404 SW Reif Road

Powell Butte, OR 97753

425-238-2370

For mobile clinic questions please contact Oregon Health Authority mobile clinic coordinator Harriett Godoski at Harriett.Godoski@dhsoha.state.or.us or 503-269-3687.

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers — Office: 541-447-5165.

