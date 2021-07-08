Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Supports Latino Association in Deschutes County

The Latino Community Association received a $12,000 boost in June from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation of Roseburg to support its efforts to equip Latinos with job skills and help finding employment.

The Latino Community Association’s workforce education program teaches English and computer skills (currently online) and offers one-on-one support to navigate job applicants through setting goals, refining their resumes, applying for jobs or applying for a business license. With this help, workers can gain higher-paying jobs to build wealth and provide better housing, food and health care for their families.

This resonates with the foundation’s mission to end hunger and improve the lives of youth and families through better education and health care. With this grant and other funds, LCA will continue to offer virtual classes, which challenge our participants to develop their technical skills. This is a key to improving their job opportunities.

Since 1997, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded more than $14 million dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations in its homeland territory — Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties.

latinocommunityassociation.org