Crook County Sheriff Issues Seatbelt Reminder

No matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.

As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be joining other law enforcement agencies around the state in a statewide safety belt enforcement blitz from May 24-June 6. This safety belt blitz is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling and the legal consequences — including fines — for not wearing a seat belt.

co.crook.or.us/sheriff