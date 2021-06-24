Crooked Roots Brewing is the ‘Go To Place’ for Everyone 

((Left) Jeromy Pauls pouring a Crooked Roots beer and (Right) Amanda Mitchell | Photos by Kristine Thomas)

Amanda Mitchell is never quite sure what she will discover when she arrives to work at Crooked Roots Brewing in Prineville. One morning, she was greeted by an about seven-foot-long, rusty dinosaur and another time a few new chandeliers of different sizes and designs. “Our owner, Jesse Toomey, has an eclectic style that’s reflected in our brewery’s décor,” she said. “He’s always bringing in new things to add to what we have.”

The general manager, Mitchell said one thing she and the customers at Crooked Roots Brewing can always count on is great service, a hearty selection of beers, ciders and wines and amazing food.

“Crooked Roots Brewing is known for its pizza,” Mitchell said. “Our crusts are house made and hand pressed. We spend three days making each of our crusts that are thin, crispy and amazing. The sauce is house made too.”

The pizzas are cooked in a gas-fired stone deck pizza oven, and the choices vary from a traditional margarita to “Where’s the Meat” and “Touch of Greek God” to “Get Figgy with It.” There’s even a S’mores Pizza made with Nutella, graham cracker, roasted marshmallow and Hersey’s chocolate drizzle. “We also have some great salads, and we try to use local ingredients as much as we can,” she said. “We also serve an assortment of nachos and appetizers.”

Mitchell said they have 23 taps with beer, kombucha, cider and wines. The beers are from Bend, Klamath Falls, Hood River and Baker City as well as other states. “Currently, we have one of our own beers we are pouring,” she said. “Jesse is making small batches as he works to perfect his own unique recipes. He’s using local ingredients in his beers and ciders. We get fruit from Hood River and our malts from Madras.” The Crooked River Heavy Blonde Sour is described as a wild-fermented beer containing funky sour flavors and a variety of aromas.

Mitchell invites locals and tourists to visit Crooked Roots Brewing to see its outside seating, indoor theater, mini arcade and fun décor such as two-seater bicycles hanging on the walls, an old truck converted into a gas fireplace and even a machine that predicts your future. “We really are a family-friendly restaurant,” she said. “There’s plenty of things for the kids to enjoy and space for them to play.”

Crooked Roots Brewing is also a popular place for groups to meet. Every Wednesday, PORK or Prineville Oregon Runners Klub, gathers for pizza and beer after their run. “We also have other groups meet here and we take reservations for large groups,” Mitchell added.

Monday is dedicated to Monday Madness, where people can buy one pizza and get the second one of lesser or equal value for only $2, Mitchell said, adding this is a great way for people to explore their different pizzas.

Crooked Roots Brewing is the only brewery in Prineville. Last year, the Ochoco Brewing Company closed, ending almost ten years of serving craft beers to locals and tourists in Crook County. The brewery owner stated he closed due to the state’s restrictions, which caused a loss of revenue.

Mitchell hopes the days of being opened, then closed are coming to an end, and things will return to normal after more than a year of the business enduring the restrictions due to the pandemic. Crooked Roots Brewing currently has 11 employees and is hiring for additional staff. “We have a great team from people in their late teens to the mid-50s,” Mitchell said. “We like to joke around with one another and have fun. I think because we enjoy what we do, it makes it a dynamic place for people to visit and have a meal.”

Crooked Roots Brewing is located at at 420 N Main St. in Prineville and is open 12-9pm, Monday through Thursday; and 12-10pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

crbrewing.com