Deschutes County Health Services Gift Card Incentive Program

Deschutes County has received federal funding to provide incentives to individuals who get vaccinated in Deschutes County. Deschutes County Health Services is working to provide various incentives, including gift cards and products purchased from local businesses.

Deschutes County businesses that offer physical gift cards may submit information to be included into the gift card giveaway list. Each week, eligible businesses will be selected for gift card giveaways. Deschutes County Health Services staff will be in contact with the businesses to purchase gift cards.

If your business is interested in participating, please fill out this form. Please note that completing this form does not guarantee the purchase of gift cards.

