Deschutes County Receives Triple Crown Award for Financial Reporting

Deschutes County has earned the Government Finance Officers Association Triple Crown Medallion for winning all three annual awards granted by the association in one year.

The county’s work on its FY 2020 financial reports won it the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, as well as the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

To view Deschutes County’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, Popular Annual Financial Report and budget, visit deschutes.org/finance.

