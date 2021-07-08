Deschutes County Seeks Volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

Deschutes County is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Dog Control Board of Supervisors.

The Dog Control Board makes decisions on the disposition of dogs who are involved in the chasing, wounding or killing of livestock. Applicants need to own a dog or livestock to be eligible to serve on the Board.

Volunteer board members attend hearings that are scheduled on an as-needed basis. Hearings are generally scheduled between 9am-3pm on weekdays. Participation at hearings is offered through a virtual meeting platform and in person in Bend. Volunteers are not compensated for their time but are eligible for mileage reimbursement for in-person hearings. Members are appointed to two-year terms by the Board of Commissioners.

Interested applicants can apply online at deschutes.org/jobs in the Volunteer/Committee section.

Applications should include a letter of interest that notes if the applicant owns livestock and/or dogs and includes a summary of qualifications and experience that will be valuable to the committee. Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, July 23.

Please contact the Board of Commissioner’s Office at 541-388-6571 for additional information.

deschutes.org