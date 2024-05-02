Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Announce Youth Academy

(Graphics courtesy of Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the 2024 Youth Academy, held on July 16 and 17, between 8am to 3:30pm.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy is a cooperative activity in which all participants must work together to make the program safe and successful. The program’s training is accomplished primarily in a classroom setting, although some trainings take place outdoors. The program involves some physical activity such as training in self-defense tactics.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office does its best to make this a positive experience, which emphasizes teamwork, cooperation, and community service; it provides participants with the opportunity to learn about careers in law enforcement and related agencies.

The training program involves instruction in the areas of:

Criminal Law overview

Patrol Division procedures

Investigations Division procedures

Crime Scene Investigations

Custody Division orientation

Defensive tactics

K9 presentation

SWAT

Search and Rescue – presentation and practical exercises

Practical Scenarios

For further details, and applications for this academy please visit the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and click on the provided link.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Street Crimes, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves over 200,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 263 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 178 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.

sheriff.deschutes.org