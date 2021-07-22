Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Hosts National Night Out in La Pine & Sisters

On Tuesday August 3, 2021, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will host two National Night Out events, one in La Pine and one in Sisters, from 6-8pm. National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held the first Tuesday of August. The event has been held annually since 1984, and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States.

This event is meant to increase awareness about the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office’s presence in La Pine and Sisters. These National Night Out events give the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office an opportunity to build relationships with our citizens and trust.

The National Night Out event in La Pine will be held at the La Pine Senior Center, located at 16450 Victory Way. The Senior Center is partnering with the Sheriff’s Office to provide hot dogs and drinks to those in attendance.

The National Night Out event in Sisters will be held at the Village Green Park, located at 125 E. Washington St. in Sisters. The Sheriff’s Office will host an “ice cream social” style get together for those in attendance.

The events will allow the citizens of La Pine and Sisters to interact with our deputies, look at emergency vehicles from patrol, K-9 and our Special Services Division. Deputies will provide give away items for children and allow them to tour our vehicles and have opportunities for photos.

