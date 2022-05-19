Deschutes Cultural Coalition Announces 2022 Cultural Grants Deadline

Grant Applications Due June 13, 2022

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition (DCC) announces the availability of an additional distribution of funding for 2022 to arts and culture organizations in Deschutes County. The funds are granted to DCC from the county for the purpose of regranting to those organizations who are rebuilding operation or program capacity lost during the pandemic.

The on-line grant application for Program Support Grants opens on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The complete application is due Monday, June 13 at 5pm. Guidelines and instructions are available at: deschutesculturalcoalition.org/grants . The Coalition will make its awards in July, 2022 and will expects to award around $21,000 in grants.

Typical grant awards are from $300-$3,000 for nonprofit cultural organizations. While all proposals will be considered by the DCC Board, priority will be given to organizations who previously received under $5,000 of COVID relief funding from the federal or state governments and who have operating budgets under $200,000.

“We are very fortunate to collaborate with Deschutes County on this special round of funding,” said Cate O’Hagan, President of the DCC. “We are grateful to the county for designating the Deschutes Cultural Coalition as a distributor of county funds to support our local arts and culture organizations in their efforts to restore services cut during the pandemic.”

Earlier in 2022, the DCC awarded $32,000 in Cultural Grants, assisting nineteen local arts and cultural nonprofits. The Deschutes Cultural Coalition provides grant funding from all sectors within the culture field including arts, heritage, and humanities. This grant funding is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and must support projects and activities that address one of the four priorities outlined within the Deschutes Cultural Plan:

Encourage greater awareness of local culture.

Ensure that a variety of cultural resources and programming are accessible to all residents.

Provide cultural education in Deschutes County

Help new and established cultural organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

About The Deschutes Cultural Coalition:

Oregon’s 45 county and tribal Cultural Coalitions, of which the Deschutes Cultural Coalition is one, are funded directly by the Trust and are unique to the state. Led by dedicated volunteers, the Deschutes Cultural Coalition prioritizes community cultural goals and annually distributes seed grants that address the needs of our county.