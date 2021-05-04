Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District Receives Technical Assistance Grant that will Enhance Water Conservation Efforts

The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) will soon be able to provide assistance in water efficiency projects to more irrigation water users thanks to a grant they received from the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD). Recent approval of the renewal award will allow the DSWCD to extend their ability to provide on-farm assistance to patrons who want to improve their irrigation systems and water management. They will also continue efforts to identify problematic private irrigation laterals that need improvement. Many Central Oregon agencies, organizations, and landowners are recognizing the need to improve how we utilize our precious water as demands increase and supply becomes limited. The Conservation District has been an important partner in these efforts and looks forward to having more capacity to provide direct assistance to landowners in their resource conservation efforts.

People seeking information or assistance can contact the SWCD at 541-923 4358 ext 3190, email DeschutesSWCD1@outlook.com or at their web site deschutesswcd.org.

The National Association of Conservation Districts is the non-profit organization that represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, their state associations and the 17,000 men and women who serve on their gov- erning boards. For more than 70 years, local conservation districts have worked with cooperating landowners and managers of private working lands to help them plan and apply effective conservation practices.

