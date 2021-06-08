Deschutes Soil & Water Conservation District Receives Natural Resource Conservation Service Technical Assistance Grant through Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board 

The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) was one Oregon’s Conservation Districts awarded a Technical Assistance Grant through the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.

OWEB and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) established this Grant Opportunity to provide a funding source for the Counties SWCD to provide technical assistance to their local NRCS office. This technical assistance is dependent on the needs of the local NRCS office to provide technical and financial support to private landowners.

DSWCD will be assisting landowners to address natural resource concerns in Deschutes County, specifically, forest health, water quality and water quantity. People seeking information or assistance can contact the District Manager, Erin Kilcullen at 541-550-6834 or email ekilcullen.dswcd@outlook.com.

