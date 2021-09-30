Designing a Culture of Flexibility at LRS — Top Workplace 2021

LRS Architects is proud to announce we have been recognized for the sixth year in a row for the Oregonian’s Top Workplace Award. Our culture of flexibility and work-life balance is key to the success of our amazing team of architects, interior designers and support staff.

“This culture of flexibility, which places a strong emphasis on employees’ work-life balance as well as fostering collaboration and allowing employees to focus on individual interests, has become a key component of what LRS employees feel makes their company an extraordinary place to work,” says Adam Levbarg, The Oregonian.

The firm has offices in Portland and Bend, and currently employs a total of 121 people. LRS is made up of several studios, which each carry out their own specialized types of design projects: automotive, civic, multifamily, office/workplace, retail and senior living.

2021 marks the first year that LRS Architects became a majority woman-run company, with three of the five managing principals being female. Trish Nixon, a 25-year LRS veteran, now heads the company as president. She also received this year’s Top Workplace special award for leadership in the mid-size company category.

