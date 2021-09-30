During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Choosing to “Take a Stand” Can Make All the Difference

Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions and systems all choosing to “Take A Stand.” Making that choice and sharing your voice adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our community.

That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Saving Grace is asking you to “Take A Stand.”

“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions won’t make a difference,” said Cassi MacQueen, Executive Director of Saving Grace. “It feels overwhelming. But change can start by even one person choosing to “Take A Stand.” Imagine if all 200,000+ individuals in Deschutes County each committed to taking a stand to stop intimate partner violence. Well, we could really see some serious social transformation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in ten men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“Right here in Central Oregon, Saving Grace has served over 1,000+ survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault in this year alone,” added Ashby Rodriguez, Direct Service project manager for Saving Grace. “That is why we need everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students and more, to “Take a Stand” to stop domestic violence here in Central Oregon.

How you can “Take A Stand”:

Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child

Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression

Create a culture of consent in your home

Use social media to raise awareness among your peers

Reach out to Saving Grace to learn how you can help or visit Saving-Grace.org to learn more about how to support survivors

Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma

Take the “I Will Take a Stand” Pledge to end domestic violence

This October join Saving Grace as we remember those whose lives were taken by intimate partner violence, celebrate the tremendous progress survivor advocates have made over the years and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.

“Take a Stand” unites our individual voices while highlighting the power of our collective action.

Saving Grace has been serving Central Oregon since 1977 with offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville and La Pine.

24 Hour Helpline: 541-389-7021

saving-grace.org