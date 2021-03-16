EDCO Annual Luncheon is Thursday, May 6

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Depending on whom you ask, the last year has either gone by extremely fast or extremely slow. But we’re here again, a year later, excited to announce that our Annual Luncheon will return to the Riverhouse on the Deschutes May 6 from 11am-1:30pm.

New this year is the opportunity to attend virtually, which will mimic what you’d experience joining us in-person. Whether attending at the Riverhouse or virtually, networking and lunch will be provided. In-person attendees will also receive one of our esteemed speaker’s books. Plus, for each ticket sold, EDCO will donate a student ticket to the virtual program.

EDCO’s Annual Luncheon is a tradition dating back nearly 30 years. And while this year will look a little different, we aim to safely gather our business community for one of the first large-scale events returning to Central Oregon.

We’re extremely excited to announce our internationally acclaimed keynote, discussing the challenges and changes we’ve all experienced this past year and sharing how disorder — and messiness — can transform our lives for the better.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE

In-person tickets here: eventbrite.com/e/2021-edco-annual-luncheon-tickets

Virtual tickets here: hopin.com/events/2021-edco-annual-luncheon

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Tim Harford

International Bestseller | BBC Radio Host | Economist | TED Speaker

When Things Get Messy: The Productive Reactions to Destruction

Tim Harford has been described as perhaps the best popular economics writer in the world. He is a behavioral economist, BBC radio and TV presenter and award-winning Financial Times columnist. Sometimes called Britain’s Malcolm Gladwell, Tim offers a distinctive blend of storytelling, humor and intelligence.

He has written nine books, including The Undercover Economist, which has sold nearly 2 million copies in over 30 languages. His BBC Radio 4 series, More or Less, offers a genial smackdown of dubious statistics, while his BBC World Service radio series Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy was a critical success and iTunes topper. Tim’s most recent book, The Data Detective, was released this past February and his writings have won several prestigious awards, including the Bastiat Prize for economic journalism (2006 and 2016), Science and Data Commentator of the Year (2018) and more.

Tim is the only journalist to be an honorary fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, has given numerous invited lectures (including at Google) and three TED talks, which have alone been viewed nearly 10 million times.

“He’s a genius at telling stories that illuminate our world.” — Malcolm Gladwell

