EDCO Annual Luncheon Temporarily Postponed

We’ll be back, we promise! Based upon your response, we have seen that Central Oregonians are ready to gather again and we will make sure to throw a great event soon.

Due to Deschutes County’s rising COVID cases and new restrictions, we have no choice but to postpone the luncheon for both our in-person and virtual audiences. We’ve created an event that we are extremely excited to share with the region’s business community, but unfortunately, Oregon’s newest gathering limitations won’t allow us to present an event in the way we were hoping to.

We couldn’t be more grateful to the sponsors, venues and vendors that have been willing to work with us tirelessly as this event has been planned for three different risk categories. Unfortunately, Deschutes County moving to ‘extreme risk’ has tied our hands. Looking forward, we are excited to share our keynote’s message with a broader audience once restrictions ease.

As new mandates are announced, we will reach out with updated plans. So for now, hold on to your tickets and sit tight as we regroup with a new luncheon date. And if you need a refund in the meantime, please reach out.

