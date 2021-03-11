EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk March 25 at 5pm

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Forget Spring Break and join us in-person or virtually for a stellar March PubTalk.

This month’s keynote may not need an introduction but we’ll give you one below, which includes a very extensive list of accomplishments.

With Deschutes County heading back into the Moderate Risk level, we will have two options for attendance both in-person at McMenamins and virtually online (for wherever those Spring Break plans take you.)

Don’t miss pitches and updates from a new cost-share flight business for environmentally conscious travelers and a delicious gluten-free company with a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

And now for the lineup…

Keynote Speaker:

Three Failures of a Serial Entrepreneur

Randy Adams | Managing Partner, C-Level Solutions | Strategic Advisor

Pitching Company:

Ian Gregg | Co-Founder | Boundless

Company Update:

Josie Johnson | Founder & CEO | Josie’s Best Gluten Free Mixes

Keynote Spotlight

Three Failures of a Serial Entrepreneur

Randy Adams | Managing Partner, C-Level Solutions | Strategic Advisor

Randy Adams has a vast background of knowledge, having been a serial entrepreneur for over 35 years. He’s founded nine venture-backed technology companies including autonomous vehicle insurance, digital avatars, software-publishing, IT, e-commerce, and two celebrity-based digital media companies (ever heard of Will Ferrell or Marlon Wayans?). He’s published more than 30 consumer software applications that have collectively sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, raised more than $100M in venture capital, had five successful start-up exits return more than $1B to investors…and the list goes on.

He is credited with raising the initial funds for Yahoo, creating the first desktop publishing app for the PC, managing the team that created PDF and Acrobat, and creating the first e-commerce site on the web. Currently, he runs C-Level Solutions, providing consulting services for early-stage companies.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, March 25

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

