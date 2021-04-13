EDCO’s Central Oregon PubTalk Returns

(Photo | Courtesy of EDCO)

Free stuff? Yes, please! In-person attendees for this month’s PubTalk will be treated to some energizing samples from Riff’s new beverage lineup and Bend Soap’s invigorating skincare.

Whether you join us in-person or virtually, our phenomenal keynote Kara Buckley will discuss her expertise at the intersection of impact and innovation in the world of sports. See below for more about her impressive background.

Finally, REDI’s annual News & Brews networking event returns this Wednesday. Check out the details below.

Keynote Speaker:

Sports at the Intersection of Impact and Innovation

Kara Buckley | United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee | Oregon Sports Angels

Pitching Company:

Fritz Brumder, CEO | Spenser Lea, CPO | Zipcan

Company Updates:

Dwight Johnson | Founder & Owner | Bend Soap Company

Paul Evers | CEO & Co-Founder | Riff

Keynote Spotlight

Kara Buckley | U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee | Oregon Sports Angels

Throughout Kara’s career, she has worked across the highest levels of sport, including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup, League of Legends, Special Olympics, and UEFA Champions League.

With LA28 (the home of the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games) and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Team, she built and launched the first-of-it’s-kind Athlete Marketing Platform. While working at Visa, she pioneered Visa’s Rio 2016 “Acceptance” campaign by supporting ten athletes competing on the Refugee Olympic Team.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, April 22nd

McMenamins Old St. Francis School | Virtual

5pm Networking | 5:30pm Program

