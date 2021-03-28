Whether you’re interested in joining the sales industry, or you’re struggling to hit your targets and questioning if you have what it takes to succeed, taking a closer look at how our peers have carved themselves a lucrative career from sales, is a wise move.

Here we’ll explore the effective habits of successful sales professionals.

They embrace science-backed training and consulting

Not all sales professionals are born with the ability to sell well, some may need a little help to hone their craft while others relish the opportunity to learn as much as they can about this fast-paced industry, no matter how long they’ve been in sales. This is where science-backed training and consulting comes in. Investing in remote selling training programs from industry experts, such as Corporate Visions, is a simple yet highly effective way for sales professionals to work on their skills – they can learn to have winning conversations and dedicate themselves to an immersive teaching experience.

All sales professionals who want to continue their success regularly indulge in training and coaching programmes, after all, customers and their buying behaviours are always changing, so why shouldn’t the sales professional do the same?

They’re always prepared

You know how the saying goes: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. Thankfully, this colloquialism isn’t something successful sales professionals are familiar with. A successful sales individual would never enter a sales pitch, either face-to-face or online, without conducting proper research or without having prepared an exceptional pitch that not only covers all the bases but also anticipates any potential questions that customers may have. It’s this kind of thorough approach that sets professional salespeople apart from their rivals in this competitive field.

They always follow up

Having a great sales pitch is one thing but failing to follow up the latest sales meeting is a huge red flag and something which leaves a gaping hole in any sales approach. A successful sales individual will always follow up on any sales meeting, promptly. This ensures a better relationship with the client, evokes a sense of integrity and a higher retention rate of clients. Of course, following up dozens of sales conversations is time-consuming, which is why successful sales individuals keep their diaries well organised and full to keep on top of their obligations.

They constantly work on their network expansion

Driving up sales numbers is hard work, but for many successful salespeople, this persistent requirement is made easier, thanks to the additional time and effort they put into expanding their sales network. Networking as a salesperson is a basic necessity, but neglecting to strike up conversations, reach out to potential leads and even other sales individuals means lost opportunities, new leads and the numbers you need. Networking at events is where you’ll find many successful salespeople, as well as on sites such as LinkedIn.

And finally, they have exquisite listening skills

You may have the enthusiasm, you may have the product knowledge, but if you’re not actively listening to what your client is saying, you’re going to miss out on other sales opportunities, feedback and even lose a sale. Successful sales individuals have exquisite listening skills, a talent that is moulded and developed via experience and training opportunities.