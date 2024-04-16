Eighth Annual Locavore Gala & Fundraiser at Tetherow

Central Oregon Locavore 501(c)3 Nonprofit announces the Eighth Annual Locavore Gala and Fundraiser at Tetherow Pavillion on Friday, April 19.

As in years past, we will gather to educate, cultivate and celebrate what it means to have a local food scene supporting our local farmers and you, our local eaters. This year’s theme is Collaboration and Co-operativism, highlighting the innovative ways our farmers, ranchers, and food entrepreneurs support each other in their operations to secure the future of local food in Central Oregon. This is a guaranteed good ol’ time! This event includes a locally sourced, nutritious and delicious farm-to-table feast, guest speakers, a Faces of Farming photographic narrative, a silent auction, live auction, creative cocktail menu, and the beloved Dessert Dash.

Food is the great connector, for all humans eat, and we all want to eat well. Eating local food has an exponential positive impact on our environment and society. With the single act of choosing local food over commercially produced or imported food, one simultaneously supports environmental sustainability, bolsters the local economy, takes a stand against animal cruelty, upholds social justice for farm workers, builds soil health and fertility, and finally, builds lasting community.

Register for tickets here

Locavore is seeking businesses and individuals to sponsor this fun-filled, local food event. Sponsorship options are still available and include $5000, $2500, $1000, and $500 levels. Sponsors will not only enjoy getting spoiled rotten at the Gala event but will also receive fantastic brand promotion via our social media channels and shout-outs the night of the event. Sponsors are also provided with the option to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate.

Become a sponsor here.

About Central Oregon Locavore:

Central Oregon Locavore, founded in 2009, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting local food and farms through six educational programs and a seven-day a week, year-round indoor farmers’ market. The nonprofit’s mission is to support local food and local farmers for the health and benefit of the individual, our community, society, and the planet.

centraloregonlocavore.org