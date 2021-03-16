Electronics Pose a Data Liability Risk

Understandably, many people associate data liabilities with the internet. Cybersecurity is a common vector through which identity thieves work, targeting computers and smartphones. But it’s not the only one.

An electronic device doesn’t need to be plugged into the internet to pose a data liability risk, and you probably have such electronics around your home. Please keep reading to learn how professional shredders can end the threat your electronics pose.

Shredding Electronics

If you threw out a phone carrying sensitive information into the garbage, anyone could pull it out, and they’d have a wealth of data to exploit. It could be anything from trade secrets to gossip that can be used for blackmail or financial data to manipulate for malicious purposes.

Just like you need to physically shred paper to ensure that nobody can read it, secure data destruction services pulverize the microchips on the electronic device. Otherwise, an identity thief could retrieve the data.

Some electronics are known for storing data — like computers, laptops, tablets, and phones — but any device storing sensitive information presents a risk, including those that may not immediately come to mind. Even printer and photocopier memory cards need to be destroyed carefully.

Here’s an incomplete list of just some of the electronics that professional shredders regularly destroy:

Flash drives and USBs

Hard drives

Backup tapes

Data Tapes

Photocopier and printer memory cards

And more

With more people working from home than ever, there may be commercial electronics lying around that aren’t usually there. Be mindful, and call professional shredders to eliminate any electronic devices that pose data risks.

Recycle Responsibly

Electronics pose a data risk, but they also pose environmental risks if recycled improperly. There could be toxic materials that need to be recycled carefully.

At the very least, don’t settle for a professional shredder that doesn’t have a long track record of safe and responsible eco-practices. Many pro shredders post on their website about how much waste they’ve diverted from landfills, as they work with electronics and, of course, paper.

The need for safe recycling can’t be overstated, so check that you hire responsible shredders.

Peace of Mind

After you use a professional shredder to eliminate the risk of a data breach, only then will you feel total peace of mind. They’ll issue a certificate of destruction to testify that your electronics no longer pose any data risk.

Naturally, any professional shredder that deals with electronics can also handle paper waste and usually specialty destruction too. After all, the point of shredding is to keep your confidential information private. If there’s a data breach, it doesn’t matter whether it was caused by a paper document, electronic device, or some other form.

Electronic devices pose data risks both when they’re plugged into the internet and when they’re offline. If you’re working from home more lately, be on extra high alert. Take the threat seriously and call a professional shredder to keep you safe.