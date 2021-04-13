Emerge is Theme of KPOV’s Spring Membership Drive April 16-24  

(The KPOV staff | Photo courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV, like the rest of Central Oregon, is emerging this Spring safely, realistically and optimistically from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the only nonprofit, community radio station broadcasting from Bend will hold its Spring 2021 Membership Drive at 88.9 fm and kpov.org from Friday, April 16-April 24.

Listeners can pledge by going to kpov.org or mailing a check to KPOV, 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Due to COVID, we will not be able to have volunteers taking pledges by phone.

All pledges qualify members for entry into a Grand Prize Drawing for a two-night complimentary stay at an Oregon beach rental home. Early bird supporters — those who pledge before 2pm April 16 — will be entered into a drawing for a Newport Avenue Market gift basket valued at $100.

Thank-you gifts beginning at donation of $75 include gift certificates to Smith Rock Records, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge and Strictly Organic Coffee Company.

Despite the limitations of the pandemic, KPOV has stepped up its local and national news coverage with daily reports produced by volunteers. The reports were initiated in March 2020 to provide critical local and state information about COVID-19. The daily reports have been expanded to include other news and are broadcast every weekday.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs and podcasts not heard on any other area radio stations, including civic affairs, election coverage and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org

