Employee Engagement: Are Your Employees Set Up for Success?

One of the biggest challenges for businesses of all types in the “Post Pandemic” recovery is finding qualified employees. With that being said, employers will do well to give equal attention to existing employee retention. One of the key concepts to employee retention is called Employee Engagement. Employee Engagement is a catchall term, not to mention an endlessly marketable consulting concept. Many business owners are skeptical about their own “employees’ engagement.” According to Gallup, when employee engagement is properly measured, engagement extends beyond an assessment of how happy your employees are on the job. It also reveals whether that happiness manifests itself into superior performance. So, how do you know if you have “engaged employees?” Here are 12 simple indicators of an engaged employee: Ideal employees will state these indicators are true. If your employees believe these indicators are false, then you have work to do.

I know what is expected of me at work. Many employees think they are doing what is expected of them, which may or may not be the case. Have you sat down with them and detailed out what you expect of them? I have the materials and equipment I need to do my work right. Some employees have to duct tape things together for them to do their job. Are you providing them the proper materials and equipment so they can succeed? At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day. What opportunities are you providing your employees to shine and be the best? In the past seven days, I have received recognition or praise for good work. I would bet many employers or managers have not praised any of their employees in quite some time. My supervisor, or someone at work, seems to care about me as a person. Do you know your employees? Know about their goals and personal life. There is someone at work who encourages my development. Who is the champion in your business that encourages others to develop themselves professionally and personally? At work, my opinions seem to count. Are you listening to your employees, or just nodding your head yes when they talk to you, then ignore what they said? The mission or purpose of my company makes me feel my job is important. What is the mission or purpose of the company? Is the staff behind that mission? My associates or fellow employees are committed to doing quality work. Do you have that toxic or bad apple in the organization? They could be dragging down the good employees. I have a best friend at work. Have you ever asked to find out if this is true? In the past six months, someone at work has talked to me about my progress. When was the last time you had a one-on-one meeting with your staff and discussed their progress? Most companies do this once a year which is a travesty. In the past year, I have had opportunities at work to learn and grow. What opportunities are you providing your employees to learn and grow? Those employers that provided growing opportunities have long-term successful employees.

These are simple indicators to address employees’ primary needs. How they contribute to the entire operation of the business. If they feel valued or not. Do they fit into the organization? Are you as the owner developing them for the future? One of the best tools for encouraging employee engagement is a business plan. Having a business plan available allows employees to easily see the vision, mission and goals. And, it is more clear what changes need to be made or what new directions your company’s growth should take. For help with a business plan, contact us at centraloregon.score.org.

Bruce Barrett is a Commercial Broker with Windermere Commercial and a Certified SCORE Mentor. Barrett@Windermere.com

