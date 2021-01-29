EpicVIN announces its new license plate lookup feature, which empowers customers with pertinent information when purchasing a used car.

(Miami, Florida) – Buying a used car can be fraught with unknowns, especially if a buyer doesn’t have a clear idea of its history. EpicVIN aims to change the purchasing dynamic, arming customers with pertinent information about the vehicle before the completion of the sale.

EpicVIN’s license plate lookup feature allows consumers to look up vehicles by the license plate number with which they are associated. The company makes the process an easy one.

Customers enter the license plate number and state code on the website and the report generates a host of information. The consumer can then use this data to navigate the used car purchasing process. Included in the report are the car’s sales records, previous registration information, auction information (if applicable), number of times the vehicle has been sold, years of prior purchases any reported issues with the title and any “lemon” designations by the state in which it is registered.

The benefits of looking up a used car’s license plate center on consumer protection. Knowing the history of the vehicle ensures that customers can protect themselves from inflated purchase prices, dishonest practices relating to the value of the vehicle and fraudulent sales. Conducting a license plate search for a used car also guards against the unwitting purchase of a stolen vehicle.

EpicVIN has received accolades in the automobile industry for offering such a comprehensive consumer tool that guards their interests in the vehicle purchasing process. For instance, the Best Vin Decoder website notes that EpicVIN’s services are “user-friendly and extremely efficient” offering consumers “good value.”

Consumer reviews on Trust Pilot underscore the company’s reputation among its customers. Among the reviews, one notes, “I am looking for a car now and I am happy to find you guys. You’ve already helped me a lot and prevented me from buying a real scrap. Now I am still in search for a car for myself but I have to say that I feel much safer now and will continue using your site. Thanks a lot! You’ve done a great job.”

EpicVIN is an approved data provider by the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTS). This national database protects consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles. EpicVIN is an NMVTS trusted partner and its new license plate lookup feature provides another layer of security and protection for consumers navigating the used car market. Among the benefits of this partnership is that EpicVIN reports have the most updated information on the vehicles in its database.

Buying a used car does not have to be an anxiety-inducing experience. EpicVIN ensures consumers have all the information they need with the simple click of a button. The license plate lookup feature helps the customer to choose a quality used car through knowledge about its history.

For more information or to use the EpicVin license plate lookup feature, visit https://epicvin.com/.